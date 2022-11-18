A sunny, breezy weekend begins

Modest Santa Ana Winds have prompted several watches and potential warnings to our West this morning, but the impact of those winds will be minimal here on the Valley floor.

Winds here will range in the 20 m.p.h. range, with stronger winds North and West of the Valley.

Highs are consistent with those seen through much of the week, running in the lower 70s.

We continue to see similar numbers into early next week, with temps rising toward seasonal norms (78) by the middle of the week to come.