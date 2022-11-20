Gradually warmer holiday week

Dry, mild conditions continue for Sunday. A quick area of low pressure pushes in cloud cover for the start of the workweek, but by the middle of the week, temperatures rise 5-10° above normal. Thanksgiving and the subsequent weekend will see temperatures in the low 80s.

Flight and drive conditions should be ideal looking ahead at Wednesday through Friday. Santa Ana winds may return in response to the incoming ridge of high pressure, but so far, do not look too impactful locally.

Overnight low temperatures remain in the low to mid-50s for the upcoming week. Another round of low pressure is expected by the end of the holiday weekend, increasing cloud cover and potential winds.