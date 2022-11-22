Santa Ana winds return for Thanksgiving

Mild today and continuing to warm into the latter part of the week, but offshore winds will reappear. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Wednesday night, lasting through Noon on Thursday. This is for areas in Northern LA and Ventura counties.

Our winds will be fairly light, and the worst winds will occur after prime travel times. It will be gusty along the freeways leading West from the Valley.

Highs the next few days will continue to climb. Still expecting 70s today, with 80s on the way for Thanksgiving Day.

A warmer air mass will occupy the Western U.S. through the holiday weekend, so highs will remain at or slightly above seasonal averages (77) into next week.

The next 7 days appear dry, breezy and mild!