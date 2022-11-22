Warmer temperatures and the return of Santa Ana winds by Thanksgiving

We are seeing a subtle climb in our daytime high temperatures as a ridge of high pressure continues to build. Temperatures appear to peak on Wednesday into the high 70s with a slight cool down into the mid-70s for the rest of the week.

This ridge of high pressure is also bringing about the return of Santa Ana winds. A High Wind Watch for Northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties will go into effect at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will last until noon on Thanksgiving.

Strongest wind gusts will occur on Thanksgiving day. We will see slightly breezy conditions here in the valley but higher wind activity will occur west of us, namely in mountain pass areas.

Winds will weaken by Friday as warmer temperatures remain for the rest of the week. An area of low pressure will arrive by next week which will bring cooler temperatures.