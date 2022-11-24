Expanded Wind Advisory for Thanksgiving

As Santa Ana winds begin to strengthen across the region Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has expanded our current Wind Advisory to include more areas surrounding the Coachella Valley to the north and east. This newest addition includes Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit. While the initial Wind Advisory for the majority of the region will expire at 10 a.m. Friday morning, this new section is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The strongest winds for our area are expected to peak later this morning for areas just west of the Coachella Valley. Gusts may be around 55 mph for Beaumont, Banning, and mountain communities. Occasional gusts up to 20 mph are expected for most valley cities with otherwise breezy conditions. Here's a look at how conditions may look around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be close to seasonable averages in the low to mid 70s for your Thanksgiving holiday. 60s can be expected by dinnertime.

Temperatures remain mild and consistent through the weekend with overnight lows in the 50s. A cooler system is expected to arrive by Monday, bringing stronger winds and chances for rain to Southern California.