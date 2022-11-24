Staying seasonal as Santa Ana winds remain for Thanksgiving

Strong Santa Ana winds have expanded our original Wind Advisory to cover areas in the Coachella Valley including Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit. This expanded Wind Advisory will expire at 6 p.m. tonight.

Gusty winds will continue in areas west of us while conditions remain breezy in most valley cities. Wind speeds will begin to dwindle tonight into tomorrow as we settle into calmer conditions by the weekend.

We stayed closer to our seasonal average of 75° today due to a cold front moving further south. Temperatures will dip into the 60s around dinnertime and into the 50s for our overnight lows.

Temperatures will steadily stay in the mid-70s over the weekend before an area of low pressure arrives on Monday that will drop daytime highs into the mid to high 60s and overnight lows into the 40s and 50s.