Mild weekend ahead, more wind next week

What's left of a Wind Advisory for areas mostly west and south of the valley stays in effect until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Gusty conditions are still possible when traveling in and out of the San Gorgonio Pass, but winds are weakening. Here's a look at the peak wind gusts from the last 24 hours.

Cabazon - 65 mph

Banning - 56 mph

Beaumont - 55 mph

Whitewater - 51 mph

San Gorgonio Pass - 41 mph

While the weekend looks calm and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, a trough of low pressure dips down by Monday, bringing more wind and cooler air into Southern California. There is a slight chance for showers west of the Coachella Valley, but it's unlikely we'll see any precipitation here.

Following that trough of low pressure, temperatures fall to the 60s with overnight low temperatures in the 40s. Monday's winds should weaken by Tuesday and Wednesday.