Seasonable weekend ahead: cooler conditions next week

Conditions are considerably calmer today as Santa Ana winds continue to weaken. Winds will remain light heading into the mild, seasonable weekend ahead.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s this weekend which is near our seasonable average of 75°. It's a great time to go outdoors and enjoy these comfortable, clear and dry conditions!

Conditions change quite drastically by Monday as a trough of low pressure arrives and drops daytime highs into the upper 60s. This low pressure system will also bring the chance of rain in areas west of the Coachella Valley and the return of gusty winds.

Monday's winds should weaken by Tuesday or Wednesday as we settle into cooler conditions for the rest of the week.