Mild weekend, gusty Monday

Conditions remain mild through the weekend with daytime high temperatures around seasonable. Low to mid 70s are expected for Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and otherwise quiet conditions.

An incoming trough of low pressure is set to bring gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley on Monday. This onshore flow will be strongest through wind prone spots like the San Gorgonio Pass, local mountains and areas north of I-10. Here's a look at how winds are expected to shape up on Monday evening.

Monday's wind carries cooler air into Southern California, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s for daytime high temperatures for most of next week. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 40s during this time.

Kelley Moody

