today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:10 AM

Calmer today as winds subside

The Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounds has expired, and winds will gradually decrease throughout the day. The front that passed by will leave cooler temps in its wake.

Because the gusty winds overnight, air quality is in the "Moderate" range this morning.

Winds on the Valley floor were relatively modest, but areas surrounding the Valley saw very gusty conditions.

Highs will be subdued because of the cooler air mass in place.

An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for late week and into the weekend, with scattered showers and gusty conditions likely around SoCal into early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

