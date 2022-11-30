Skip to Content
Clear and mild today with changes coming this weekend

A ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and relatively mild today before a series of weak storms moves through Northern California.

Highs today will reach very close to the seasonal norm of 73, but we'll see cooler conditions the remain of the week.

Cooler air bottled up to the North will spill into SoCal as that series of storms moves through.

There is a very small chance of showers late Thursday into Friday, with partly cloudy skies expected into early next week.

