Subtle warm up with lingering clouds this weekend

Conditions will remain dry this weekend as rain activity stays northeast of the valley. Though we are unlikely to see any rain activity here, cloud cover will linger through the weekend.

Winds will remain light today but they will begin to pick up tomorrow afternoon. Stronger wind gusts will be reserved for mountain pass areas but breezy conditions can be expected for the valley floor as well.

Lingering cloud cover will keep those participating in the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells - La Quinta course cool as temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the end of the race. This brief weekend warmup will be followed by a quick cool down into the mid to upper 60s by the start of the work week.