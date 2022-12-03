Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 4:09 AM
Published 3:01 AM

Subtle warm up with lingering clouds this weekend

KESQ

Conditions will remain dry this weekend as rain activity stays northeast of the valley. Though we are unlikely to see any rain activity here, cloud cover will linger through the weekend.

KESQ

Winds will remain light today but they will begin to pick up tomorrow afternoon. Stronger wind gusts will be reserved for mountain pass areas but breezy conditions can be expected for the valley floor as well.

KESQ

Lingering cloud cover will keep those participating in the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells - La Quinta course cool as temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the end of the race. This brief weekend warmup will be followed by a quick cool down into the mid to upper 60s by the start of the work week.

KESQ

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content