Clouds and cooler temps are hallmarks of today’s forecast
An area of low pressure across Northern California continues to churn the atmosphere, bringing clouds and below average daytime highs all week long.
Yesterday we topped out at 69, we're likely to be even cooler than today, well below the 71 average for date.
Expect some afternoon breeziness as that low moves across California headed into Nevada.
The next seven days will include temperatures significantly below average, but we will see a little more sunshine beginning tomorrow.