Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 8:21 AM

Clouds and cooler temps are hallmarks of today’s forecast

An area of low pressure across Northern California continues to churn the atmosphere, bringing clouds and below average daytime highs all week long.

Yesterday we topped out at 69, we're likely to be even cooler than today, well below the 71 average for date.

Expect some afternoon breeziness as that low moves across California headed into Nevada.

The next seven days will include temperatures significantly below average, but we will see a little more sunshine beginning tomorrow.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content