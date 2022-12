Morning lows dipped into the TWENTIES in the East Valley first thing this morning.

A ridge of cool high pressure is keeping temps cooler than normal across the Western U.S.

That cold air will slowly moderate but hold us well below average all week long.

Today we should muster a high of 60, that's five degrees warmer than yesterday.

Into the weekend, we expect temperatures to climb modestly, into the mid-sixties by late this week.