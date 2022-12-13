Another chilly day with below average temperatures

It has been another chilly day in the desert as daytime high temperatures have sunk below our seasonal average of 69°. A ridge of cool high pressure is keeping temperatures below normal across the U.S.

Today's daytime high of 60° was a steep climb from the frigid temperatures we experienced overnight, with lows dropping into the 30s and even 20s in some valley locations.

A similar set up is expected overnight which is why the National Weather Service has called another Frost Advisory from 10:00 p.m. tonight until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. Areas of patchy frost are expected; be sure to protect your animals and plants accordingly.

Temperatures will warm slightly into the mid-60s by the end of the week with overnight lows in the upper 40s.