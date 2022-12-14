Skip to Content
Cooler than normal trend continues

Sunshine is here to stay today as a ridge of high pressure keeps skies clear despite the cooler than average temperatures we've been experiencing this week.

Below normal temperatures will persist this week due to a looming cold air mass. Though it is unlikely that we will reach our seasonal of 69°, a moderate warming trend is on the way by Thursday as we rise into the mid-60s.

Winds will remain light until the end of the week. Moderate winds are expected for Friday as Santa Ana Winds return.

