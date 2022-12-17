Cooler conditions this weekend

Our below average temperature trend is continuing this weekend. A trough a low pressure is sending daytime high temperatures down into the low 60s before a gradual warming trend begins next week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the California/Arizona border, including the city of Blythe, until 8:00 a.m. Conditions will not be as cold in most areas of the valley, however, it is likely to be a chilly morning as temperatures slowly climb out of the 40s and 50s.

The official start of the Winter Solstice begins this upcoming Wednesday which is when the warming trend begins. A warmer holiday week is expected as daytime high temperatures rise into the 70s.