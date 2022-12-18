Below average conditions continue

Low pressure will continue to keep temperatures below normal today. It will be a slow climb out of the 30s and 40s this morning into the afternoon when we reach our high of 66°.

Low pressure has also brought increased cloud cover to the valley. Clouds will begin to thin out today into Monday as winds remain light. Another round of low pressure will bring the return of high clouds by Tuesday as a gradual warming trend begins.

An incoming ridge of high pressure will bring warmer than average temperatures to the valley this week. By the first day of winter, temperatures will climb into the 70s which is above our seasonal average of 69° for this time of year. Temperatures could rise into the upper 70s by Christmas Eve.