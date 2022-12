We're on a slow warming trend that will get us up to 80 degrees or so by the Christmas Holiday as the Jet track pulls farther North.

Highs today and tomorrow will hover in the lower seventies...

A ridge of high pressure will help keep skies nice and clear, too.

Santa will have delightful weather for his deliveries here in the Coachella Valley as overnight lows warm up along with daytime highs through the Christmas weekend.