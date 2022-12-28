Overnight rain moves out, next storm arrives Saturday

Rainfall totals weren't impressive on the Valley floor, but the mountains received significant rain overnight.

Expect clear conditions today as high pressure builds in from the West.

Temperatures remain mild today, but cooler into the rest of the week and early next week in the New Year.

A storm developing will arrive Saturday afternoon with a good chance of rain from Saturday afternoon until early morning Sunday. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect from Saturday afternoon until 6 a.m. Sunday, as the rainfall will move out by then.