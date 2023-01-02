Rain departs briefly before the arrival of another storm system tonight
We experienced a wet start to 2023 as a storm system moved through the valley over the weekend.
Storm activity has departed briefly today but overnight showers are possible as a storm system arrives this evening. Storm activity is possible on Tuesday morning before another brief break from the rain in most valley areas.
An active weather pattern will remain through the middle of this week, with an increased chance for showers on Thursday, as another storm system arrives by Wednesday.
Temperatures will remain consistently cool and seasonable as daytime highs stay in the low to mid 60s.