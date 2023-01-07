Cloudy and seasonable weekend ahead

Drier weather can be expected this weekend but clouds will remain overhead due to an incoming storm system. This storm system is set to bring more rain and snow to Northern and Central California.

Rain and steady snowfall is unlikely here in the valley this weekend, however, the system will increase cloud cover due to an abundance of moisture. The next opportunity for rainfall locally will be Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Through all of these active weather changes, temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the weekend into next week.