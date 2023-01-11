A reprieve before the next storm

Yesterday's storm brought significant rain to much of the Southland, just not here to the desert.

Storm clouds will clear out today and we'll see a gradually warming conditions before the weekend. Another storm arrives Saturday with rain likely for the region.

Warmer conditions will build in, with highs nearing 70 over the next couple of days.

Today, we should top out in the mid sixties, and warm up from there tomorrow.

By Saturday we cool back off and will see a good chance of rain moving through the Valley.