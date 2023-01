Yesterday we hit 68 for the high, and today expect to top that number by a degree or two.

High pressure is in place, but not for long. An approaching storms system will bring yet another round of rain and mountain snow for the entire state including SoCal.

Both today and tomorrow will be very mild with highs in the lower seventies, but cooler weather drops in Saturday.

Showers will linger into early next week, as will those cooler temps.