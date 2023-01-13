A series of storms arrives this weekend

Today will be a cloudy and mild day, but storms are on the march.

Already flood watches are popping up to our North through the Central Valley.

Coastal rain is likely tomorrow, with showers encroaching on the Valley in the late afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall totals will be light here, but West of the Valley more significant rain is anticipated.

The chance of showers lingers into Monday, with a First Alert Weather Alert in place Saturday, Sunday and Monday as rain is likely to create travel issues throughout the region.