Passing showers in the mountains tonight

A weak front will pass through the region tonight, with a slight chance of showers and snow showers in our mountain communities.

The precip. will be light, but we could see a couple of inches of snow at the highest elevations above 7,000 feet, with that snow line lowering in the morning hours of tomorrow. The high desert could also see a few scattered showers.

Well North of the Valley, there are wind and winter weather concerns, with a Wind Advisory over the Mojave, and a Winter Weather Advisory in areas North and East of the Coachella Valley.

Highs will remain well below average, near 62 this afternoon.

Through the weekend, we see a modest rise in daytime highs, but right back to the lower 60s early next week.