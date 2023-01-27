Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Mild weekend ahead with a storm approaching Monday

Skies will be clear today with mild and seasonable daytime highs thanks high pressure across the Western U.S.

Today our highs will be in the upper sixties by mid-afternoon.

A colder storm drops into SoCal by late Sunday, so we'll see partly cloudy and breezy conditions Sunday as that colder air moves in. Snow will develop in our local mountains. The snow line will drop as low as 4,000 feet in some places, so expect significant snowfall. Showers here on the Valley flood could deliver as much as a quarter inch of rain.

Those showers are likely on Monday, then we'll dry out Tuesday but stay cooler than normal all week long.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content