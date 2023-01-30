Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds

An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains.

Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted from Orange County through the Inland Empire to the San Gorgonio pass from 8 this evening until 6 p.m. tomorrow. We will see breezy and cool conditions on the Valley floor.

Winds the in the impacted areas are likely to reach 35-40 m.p.h. The Valley will see winds between 20 and 25 m.p.h.

By Wednesday we start to see warmer conditions and calmer winds. Highs climb above 70 degrees for the weekend!