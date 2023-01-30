Skip to Content
today at 1:20 PM
Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds

An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains.

Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted from Orange County through the Inland Empire to the San Gorgonio pass from 8 this evening until 6 p.m. tomorrow. We will see breezy and cool conditions on the Valley floor.

Winds the in the impacted areas are likely to reach 35-40 m.p.h. The Valley will see winds between 20 and 25 m.p.h.

By Wednesday we start to see warmer conditions and calmer winds. Highs climb above 70 degrees for the weekend!

Patrick Evans

