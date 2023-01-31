Skip to Content
Clearing today with a warming trend on the way

The Pacific storm that moved through yesterday and overnight is now to our southeast, and we'll see clearing and dry conditions.

That system did bring trace amounts of rain to the Valley, with more significant rainfall elsewhere around SoCal.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect from the San Gorgonio Pass all the way to the Coastal areas of Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Highs today will again stay in the lower 60s, but warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

By Friday, highs reach the lower 70s and are more in line with our seasonal norms than we have been previously.

