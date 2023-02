A front off the coast will push some mid and high level cloud cover into SoCal this afternoon, so expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon into tomorrow.

The forecast models show clouds sweeping through into tomorrow before clearing Friday evening.

Highs today will be little-changed from yesterday, into the lower 70s.

The weekend brings slightly warmer daytime highs, mid 70s are on tap, before dropping back down a few degrees early next week.