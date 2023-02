A Wind Advisory remains in place this morning for areas North and East of the Valley.

Those winds will gradually ease, and the Wind Advisory will expire at 10 a.m. Expects gusts near 20 m.p.h.

A passing cold front is responsible for the gusty conditions, and will keep temps cooler than normal today.

Highs today will span the lower 70s.

By midweek we'll enjoy warmer than normal conditions!