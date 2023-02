High pressure sits over the Western U.S. bringing warmer conditions but also some offshore winds.

Those offshore winds have prompted a Wind Advisory in areas of LA and Ventura counties.

Winds will be fairly light here, but increase in intensity as you head West.



We will also see warming daytime highs in the end of the week. Today, expect numbers in the lower 70s.

A weak front moves in Saturday, bringing some breezy and cooler weather to the Valley.