Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 6:42 AM

Gusty offshore winds usher in the weekend

A Wind Advisory is posted through 6 p.m. tomorrow as stronger offshore winds develop around a ridge of high pressure.

That high pressure system will linger through Friday before a cool front moves in the region.

Wind gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass will be close to 40 m.p.h.

By Saturday, winds will change direction and we'll see more onshore winds with cooler temperatures also moving in along with the cool front.

Highs will drop from nearly 80 degrees today down into the upper 60s by Sunday, with another front poised to move across the region by Wednesday of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content