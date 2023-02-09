Gusty offshore winds usher in the weekend

A Wind Advisory is posted through 6 p.m. tomorrow as stronger offshore winds develop around a ridge of high pressure.

That high pressure system will linger through Friday before a cool front moves in the region.

Wind gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass will be close to 40 m.p.h.

By Saturday, winds will change direction and we'll see more onshore winds with cooler temperatures also moving in along with the cool front.

Highs will drop from nearly 80 degrees today down into the upper 60s by Sunday, with another front poised to move across the region by Wednesday of next week.