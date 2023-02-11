Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 4:12 PM

More wind, possible precipitation ahead

KESQ

Two low pressure systems are expected to impact the region over the next few days. By Sunday, a closed low pressure system will move through the area, increasing our onshore flow locally. Expect breezy conditions from the west throughout the day. Stronger winds are expected by Monday night, with gusty conditions expected into Tuesday.

We are likely to see a wintry mix for our area mountains and spotty showers to the west, but precipitation looks unlikely for Sunday around the Coachella Valley. Better chances for light rain also arrive by Tuesday.

Superbowl Sunday is likely to be comfortable and breezy around the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures are expected to plummet with daytime highs in the low 60s and upper 50s and overnight lows even as low as the 30s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content