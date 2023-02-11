More wind, possible precipitation ahead

Two low pressure systems are expected to impact the region over the next few days. By Sunday, a closed low pressure system will move through the area, increasing our onshore flow locally. Expect breezy conditions from the west throughout the day. Stronger winds are expected by Monday night, with gusty conditions expected into Tuesday.

We are likely to see a wintry mix for our area mountains and spotty showers to the west, but precipitation looks unlikely for Sunday around the Coachella Valley. Better chances for light rain also arrive by Tuesday.

Superbowl Sunday is likely to be comfortable and breezy around the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures are expected to plummet with daytime highs in the low 60s and upper 50s and overnight lows even as low as the 30s.