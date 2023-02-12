First Alert Weather Alert Monday night to Tuesday night for gusty winds

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert beginning Monday night at 10 p.m. through Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ahead of incoming winds that could be damaging. This arrives with the second of two low pressure systems coming our way.

The first system is expected to bring mountain snow and a few spotty showers to the Coachella Valley. While rain to the valley floor will be minimal, areas above 5000 ft. in elevation for the Riverside and San Bernardino Mountains could see between 1-3" of additional snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the mountains starting tonight at midnight and continuing through 8 a.m. Monday.

A High Wind Watch has also been issued to account for strong winds to follow. This begins Monday night and lasts through Tuesday. West winds could reach speeds of 30-45 mph and gusts around 60 mph. Some wind prone areas could see stronger isolated gusts.

Blowing sand and dust is expected during this time. Road closures are possible due to reduced visibility. Travel may also be difficult, especially driving in and out of the valley or up and down from areas of higher elevation. Here's a look at possible conditions Monday night.

Following gusty winds, temperatures take a dip 10-15° below normal. Overnight lows midweek may drop as low as the 30s. Daytime high temperatures eventually recover to the mid 60s by the weekend.