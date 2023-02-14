Skip to Content
today at 11:34 PM
Published 10:00 PM

Cold mornings, breezy days ahead

Winds remain breezy following gusty conditions for Valentine's Day. Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts recorded as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Whitewater - 77 mph
  • Desert Hot Springs - 65 mph
  • North Palm Springs - 59 mph
  • Cathedral City - 49 mph
  • Thermal - 47 mph

Winds switch to an offshore flow for Wednesday, bringing in cool, northerly winds and dry air. 10-20 mph winds are expected across the valley throughout the day.

These cooler, drier conditions along with clear skies overhead allow temperatures to plummet in the overnight hours. Most valley cities will start the day in the 30s and 40s. Frost development is possible. Bring in any sensitive plants and furry friends before bedtime over the next few nights.

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday for areas just west of Beaumont. Temperatures begin to recover by the weekend toward more seasonable norms.

Kelley Moody

