Breezy and cool evening with more wind ahead

While conditions are not as gusty as they were yesterday on the valley floor, wind remains a factor today. Breezy offshore winds will strengthen this afternoon before tapering off this evening.

Offshore winds will increase again Thursday with peak gusts tomorrow afternoon. Another round of stronger winds are expected by Friday morning into the afternoon hours.

This offshore flow is keeping our conditions dry and our daytime highs and overnight lows below seasonal averages. Be prepared for chilly mornings and nights as temperatures remain in the 40s and even in the 30s in some areas of the desert.

Temperatures will steadily begin to warm up this weekend as winds take on an onshore flow. This onshore flow will usher in breezier conditions and the chance for rainfall by the latter half of the weekend into the start of the work week.