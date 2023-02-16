Another chilly start across the valley

Early this morning around 5 a.m. temperatures sunk to the 30s and 40s thanks to additional dry, northerly air from offshore winds and clear overnight skies. A light breeze continues to make temperatures feel around 10° cooler. Morning wind chill values were in the 20s for much of the area.

Cool overnight temperatures triggered another Freeze Warning for areas west of Beaumont from the National Weather Service. As we continue with cold morning temperatures, sensitive plants and furry friends should be brought indoors.

Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal for Thursday, warming to just the low 60s for daytime highs. More cloud cover is expected for Friday. Warmer temperatures return by the weekend in the 70s. Long-term forecasts indicate another around of winter weather by the middle of next week.