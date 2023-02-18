Clearer skies and warmer temperatures this weekend

Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning after a low pressure system pushed plenty of cloud cover in our direction yesterday. These clouds will thin out through the afternoon, leaving us with more sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Temperatures will linger in the mid-60s for most of the morning before they gradually begin to warm up. If you're heading outdoors today, you can look forward to warmer temperatures in the low-70s!

Warm and sunny conditions will stay with us through the early part of next week, with temperatures rising into the mid-70s for Presidents' Day. Take advantage of this brief warming trend as the First Alert Weather Team is continues to track an incoming storm system that could bring cooler temperatures, wind and the chance for rain by the middle of next week.