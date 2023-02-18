Mild weekend continues, rain chances next week

Another round of 70s is expected for Sunday across the Coachella Valley. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will remain light.

Big changes are expected next week with the arrival of low pressure. Winds will strengthen on Wednesday, and chances for widespread rain increase for Thursday and Friday. Showers may linger into early Saturday. There is still some uncertainty surrounding this incoming storm system, but area mountains may see significant snow totals.

Daytime high temperatures will drop from the mid 70s to the 50s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will sink toward the upper 30s, with possible cooler temperatures in the east valley. Stay with News Channel 3 as we prepare for upcoming changes to our mild conditions.