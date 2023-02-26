Clearer and drier Sunday ahead

Mostly sunny skies are expected today as the winter storm system that brought rain to the valley continues to move east.

Breezier conditions will be left in the wake of the storm which are likely to weaken by tonight.

Stronger winds will return by Monday night as an onshore flow strengthens. In addition to wind, moisture will begin to rebuild Monday afternoon through the evening but rain activity, if any, will stay to our west.

The opportunity of rain locally strengthens Tuesday through Wednesday as moisture continues to build. Drier conditions are expected to return by the end of the week as daytime high temperatures remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.