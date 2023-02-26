Winds increase, more winter weather ahead

After several days of winter weather, conditions remain dry for Sunday. Here's a look back at how much rain we saw accumulate locally.

5-Day Rainfall Totals

Whitewater - 2.95"

Desert Hot Springs - 0.59"

Cathedral City - 0.32"

Palm Springs - 0.31"

Indio Hills - 0.15"

Thousand Palms - 0.04"

Palm Desert - 0.04"

Thermal - 0.01"

More rainfall totals can be found here.

Onshore winds have increased and will remain occasionally gusty over the next few days. Monday will look similar to Sunday, with stronger winds in the evening hours. Here's a look at how conditions may shape up by Monday night.

Gusty winds will likely carry into the middle of the week as we once again increase overall chances for precipitation. Rain and additional mountain snow becomes possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow levels are likely to drop as low as 3500 ft. Cool temperatures are expected to start Thursday, but warmer days return by the weekend.