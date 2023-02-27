Another storm on the way

Rainfall over the weekend was sparse but still significant when adding up the totals over several days:

Another winter storm, this one smaller in scope than the weekend storm, will arrive in SoCal today, and bring a chance of snow and rain through early Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for local mountain communities through 4 p.m. tomorrow, and becomes a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday-Wednesday.

Rain on the Valley floor will be mostly limited to West Valley locations late Tuesday into early Wednesday, but we could see measurable rain out of this incoming system.

The mountains will see another round of snow, especially above 5,000 feet, with the potential for over a foot of fresh snowfall by Wednesday.

The storm moves out Wednesday, paving the way for milder and sunnier conditions for the latter part of the week and the weekend.