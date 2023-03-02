Clearer and drier conditions today as storm moves east

Skip to Content
We experienced an active start to the month as Wednesday's winter storm system brought rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the valley.

Strong, potentially damaging winds were the main concern with this system locally as gusts exceeding 40 mph were recorded on the valley floor.

The storm system is continuing to move east, bringing the wet, winter-like weather with it. Clearer and sunnier skies are expected today but temperatures will remain below the seasonal average.

Prepare for a chilly start to March, as daytime highs remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

