Clear skies and mild temperatures heading into the weekend

Clear skies and sunshine can be expected today as temperatures warm slightly into the weekend. Though a mild warming trend is ahead, temperatures will stay below our seasonal average of 77° through the first week of March.

Sunny conditions will remain through this weekend as the storm system that brought wet, winter weather to our valley continues to push east. Another storm system is set to arrive to Northern California this weekend but will not reach the valley this round.

Stronger winds are set to return this weekend as an onshore flow strengthens. Gusty Northwest to West winds could reach up to 30 mph on the valley floor by Sunday.