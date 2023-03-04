Mild temperatures and stronger winds this weekend

An active weather pattern stays with us as yet another storm system moves into California this weekend. This system is likely to bring another round of rain and snow to northern and central California.

Locally, we will stay dry this time around but this system will cause our onshore flow to strengthen which means more wind for the weekend.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Northern Coachella Valley due to gusts that could reach up to 50 MPH.

Most of the valley will experience lighter winds this morning before conditions become breezier into the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 20-30 MPH on the valley floor through Sunday.

You may want to layer up today as these stronger winds could make our mild temperatures feel a touch cooler. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s this weekend before a gradual warmup into the 70s by the middle of next week.

