Windy weekend in the San Gorgonio Pass

While conditions remain mostly quiet this weekend in the Coachella Valley, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory stretching from Beaumont into North Palm Springs until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Gusts could strengthen between 50-60 mph in wind prone areas, but most valley cities will likely only experience a light breeze. Here's a look at what it is expected for Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures for Sunday and much of the upcoming week look to stay between 10-15° below normal for this time of year. While we may see a more active forecast for other areas of Southern California, locally, conditions look to remain quiet. Warmer temperatures in the low to mid 70s are expected by next weekend.

