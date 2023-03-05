Breezy and mild weekend continues

While most valley areas will only experience slightly breezy conditions today, some have more wind in store. A Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass extending into North Palm Springs remains in place today until 4 p.m. Gusts could reach 50-60 MPH in these areas.

Another cold storm system is bringing more wet weather to Northern and Central California this weekend. Light flurries of rain could fall to our west in mountain areas but we will remain dry again today.

While temperatures are still 10-15° below our seasonal average, conditions will feel fairly mild. Daytime highs are set to remain in the 60s before a mild warmup into the 70s by the latter half of next week.