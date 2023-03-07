Breezy conditions and warmer temperatures this week

Skip to Content
A stronger onshore flow is here to stay this week due to a low pressure system that remains for the region. Breezy conditions are expected for the remainder of the week with a period of stronger winds on Wednesday morning.

Our mostly sunny skies will transition to mostly cloudy skies as another storm system moves into Southern California on Friday. This system is likely to bring showers and snowfall to our west while we stay dry locally.

Though this storm system will usher in cooler air across Southern California, locally, temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 70s and even the 80s by this weekend when Daylight Savings Time begins.

Tatum Larsen

