Mostly clear skies for now, another storm system ahead

Conditions have been occasionally breezy today, especially in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts have reached 50 mph. Breezy conditions will continue to weaken this evening before we get a brief break from the wind by Thursday.

Light winds may be welcomed by those spending time outdoors at the BNP Paribas Open as our warming trend into the 70s continues today. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 70s and even into the low 80s by this weekend.

An incoming storm system will increase our winds and chances for rain by Friday. Heavier rain is expected to our north but we could see spotty showers locally. This system will be warmer than the last which could lead to flooding in our local mountain areas as rain melts the snow from the last winter storm.

